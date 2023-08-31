SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The United Way of the Coastal Empire is set to launch its 2023 – 2024 campaign with a kickoff celebration on Thursday, Sept. 7.

It’s happening at the Savannah Convention Center, located at 1 International Drive in Savannah. The 2023 campaign chair, Jay Wilson, Savannah Mill manager for International Paper, will lead the charge this year.

The kickoff event begins with networking and check-in at 11 a.m., with the doors to the event hall opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at noon.

Seats for the luncheon event are $55 for individuals and $500 for a table of 10.

For more information on the event, visit United Way of the Coastal Empire’s website at uwce.org/2023Kickoff.

United Way, a volunteer-driven organization, serves Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty counties by connecting members of the community with needed resources.