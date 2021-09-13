United Way of the Coastal Empire’s 2021 campaign underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The United Way of the Coastal Empire’s 2021 campaign is now underway to support its mission of helping children, adults and families in need in the region.

The campaign kicked off Thursday with a special presentation across local news channels including WSAV.

“I love the idea that we can all contribute something no matter how big or small to improve lives right here in our own communities,” said United Way of the Coastal Empire president and CEO, Brynn Grant.

In 2020, United Way helped improve the lives of 207,000 residents in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties — many of whom never before needed assistance.

“I believe now more than ever that the power of change for good comes from you,” Grant said, “and our work is far from over.”

United Way’s Community Fund supports 89 nonprofit programs and 54 agencies in the region. It also contributes to the nonprofit’s 211 call center that helps connect members of the community with local resources.

Officials say the campaign is vital to United Way’s year-round success. Visit uwce.org to learn more about the organization’s mission or to contribute to this year’s campaign.