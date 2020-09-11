United Way of the Coastal Empire kicks off campaign to raise $8M for community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The United Way of the Coastal Empire is here to support our neighbors through their greatest challenges. But this year, the organization is facing a challenge of its own.

Due to COVID-19, United Way’s traditional campaign kickoff event has been forced to undergo a big change.

Instead of hosting the typical celebration at the Savannah Civic Center, WSAV and other local news outlets presented the organization’s virtual campaign kickoff on Thursday.

United Way’s goal is to raise $8 million to support nonprofit agencies around the region working to support children, adults and families in need.

The organization has also played a vital role in assisting those facing evictions, foreclosures or utility shut-offs during the pandemic.

“United Way was built for moments like this,” stated Savannah-Chatham County Public School System Police Chief Terry Enoch, this year’s campaign chair.

“United Way was designed by leaders of the community for the benefit of our community,” he said. “From the Imperial Sugar Refinery explosion in 2008 to hurricanes, and now a pandemic, United Way has been there working to rebuild and restore lives.”

United Way’s annual fundraising campaign will run from Sept. 10 through Nov. 19. If you are interested in giving, visit uwce.org or text IMPROVE to 40403.

Individuals who need help from the organization can call 211.