SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The United Way of the Coastal Empire serves Bryan, Chatham, Liberty and Effingham counties, linking people with much-needed resources from more than 50 agencies in their own communities.

On Thursday, the volunteer-driven organization kicked off its 2023-24 fundraising campaign with a celebration at the Savannah Convention Center.

Campaign chair Jay Wilson, Savannah Mill manager for International Paper, said this year’s campaign is paramount with the unprecedented growth going on in the community.

“That’s awesome, but with that growth comes some growing pains,” he said. “So organizations like United Way are desperately needed now more than ever to fill some of the voids, areas like child care and housing and workforce development. All those areas that are needs, that’s right where United Way fits in and helps the community.”

Wilson said the easiest way to give back is to visit uwce.org to make a donation or volunteer your time.

“We need everyone to participate. With the growth of the community, we need lots and lots of participation.”

Last year, the campaign raised over $10 million.