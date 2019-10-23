United Way of the Coastal Empire halfway to $8M fundraising goal

Campaign Chair Ken Rabitsch (United Way of the Coastal Empire)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With just over a month left to go in their annual fundraising campaign, a local non-profit took time Wednesday to thank those who have contributed so far.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire held its Mid-Campaign Rally at Calhoun Square, announcing that nearly $4,000,000 of their $8,150,000 goal has been raised.

“We are one — that means you are part of the solution,” said Campaign Chair Ken Rabitsch to the crowd.

Funds raised will help United Way support more than 87 programs across 54 local non-profits in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty counties.

The United Way Victory Celebration is set for Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Westin, where the final fundraising total will be announced.

WSAV is a proud supporter. If you would like to contribute to this year’s goal, visit here.