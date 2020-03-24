United Way of the Coastal Empire creates COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, asks for donations

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – United Way of the Coastal Empire announced Tuesday the creation of a fund to support local residents financially impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The organization says the money will help families with rent, mortgage, utility payments, medical expenses and child care.

The United Way’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund will provide resources to families overwhelmed in the face of this pandemic.

Organizers say many people have already lost their jobs and will experience extreme financial challenges as more businesses shut down.

The United Way of the Coastal Empire says it is releasing $80,000 to get started and asking the community to help by making donations.

United Way Rapid Response Fund will provide financial assistance to residents of Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties.

To give, visit uwce.org/rapidresponse or text UWCOVID19 TO 41444.

To apply for assistance, some documentation is required, and you must meet eligibility guidelines. Apply by calling United Way of the Coastal Empire offices:

• Bryan County residents, call 912.651.7750

• Chatham County residents, call 211 or 912.651.7730

• Effingham County residents, call 912.826.5300

• Liberty County residents, call 912.368.5300

For more information about COVID-19 Rapid Response eligibility guidelines, visit uwce.org/211 or call 211. United Way 211 is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 5 pm. Temporary weekend hours will be added, beginning March 28th.

