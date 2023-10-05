SAVANNAH, Ga. — The United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrated the birthday of one of its founders, Herschel V. Jenkins, by holding the Young Leaders Mini Golf Tournament at Bogey’s Sports Bar and Mini Golf on Wilmington Island on October 5.

The funds directly benefitted the United Way so that they can continue to improve lives throughout Bryan, Chatham, Effingham and Liberty Counties.

Organizers said that the event was so popular that there wasn’t a free seat in the house as they had completely sold out of tickets.

Check out photos of the tournament below:

To donate to the United Way of the Coastal Empire, click or tap here.