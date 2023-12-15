SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Boxes of donations of essential personal care items are headed to the Union Mission, thanks to a local supply drive.

Oliver Maner LLP hosted its third annual Homelessness Awareness Month supply drive during the month of November, gathering items like soap, toothpaste, sheets, blankets and cleaning supplies.

“We’re so happy to have nearly doubled the amount of donations that we’ve collected this year and we’re so excited to see how they’ll be put to use,” said Amelia Stevens, with Oliver Maner.

This week, attorneys loaded up the donations into the Union Mission van for delivery to its Parker’s House: A Home for Women, which provides 90 days of emergency housing for more than 30 women at a time.

“It’s an incredible impact,” said Suzanne Willis, marketing and development director at Union Mission. “You know, this first year of operation at Parker’s House, we thought we’d serve 100 women — we actually served 222. So we’re so excited about the amount of donations that were collected this last month.”