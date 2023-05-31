SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Union Mission is hosting its 8th annual Raising Hope, an annual fundraising gala benefiting the Mission, on Tuesday, June 6 at the Savannah Convention Center. The gala event will be emceed by Rabbi Robert Haas of Mickve Israel and News 3’s own Tina Tyus-Shaw as a special guest emcee.

Union Mission is a local organization that assists Savannah’s homeless community by offering housing solutions and several other support services to those in need.

The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception featuring Jeremy Davis & the Equinox Jazz Trio and a silent auction, followed by dinner and the program at 7 p.m.

The program will feature keynote speaker David Ambroz, a national poverty and child welfare expert and advocate, and Emmy-nominated author of A Place Called Home.

For tickets, tables, and sponsorship opportunities for the event, click here or contact Mark Toth, Union Mission’s Director of Major Gifts & Organizational Strategy at 248-770-3933 or mtoth@unionmission.org.