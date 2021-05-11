Union Mission announces $1.5 million capital campaign to expand emergency housing programs to homeless women

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Union Mission announces a $1.5 million Capital Campaign, A Haven for Her, to expand service delivery to 32-women as part of a new Grace House for Women (GHFW). Union Mission plans to renovate the building at 125 Fahm St. that has been vacated by J.C. Lewis Health Care. This will be the only Emergency Housing Program for unaccompanied, homeless women along the I-95 corridor from the South Carolina/Georgia border to the Florida/Georgia border.

On any given night, over 180 women in Chatham County are experiencing homelessness, according to the ChathamSavannah Authority for the Homeless’ 2019 HUD Point-in-Time Survey. With 219,911 homeless women in the United

States and 2,297 homeless women in Georgia alone, Chatham County ranks the second highest rate of homelessness in the state with women making up approximately 28% of the homeless population in Savannah.

“Homeless women can be living alone on the streets, sleeping in their cars, couch-surfing or if able, living in motels,” said Union Mission President & CEO, Michael Traynor. “Many of them feel unsafe. With your help, and in partnership

with the broader community, we will begin to address the need and provide a safe, supportive space for unaccompanied women to transition out of homelessness.”

This will be the only facility in the Savannah-Chatham area dedicated solely to unaccompanied women experiencing homelessness. GHFW will be a 90-day program that provides basic human needs, including housing, food, clothing,

transportation, access to mental healthcare, employment support, as well as community referrals that will further support their ability to become independent members of the community. GHWC is expected to serve over 100 women annually.

The campaign to expand services to unaccompanied, homeless women is off to a significant start with The City of Savannah awarding Union Mission $310,000 through an Emergency Solutions grant authorized by the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act through the federal government. Union Mission plans to seek and solicit funding from a variety of sources to renovate and provide the necessary supportive services to this deserving segment on the homeless

population.