SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- News 3 Tyler Nicole sits down with the owner of Holodah Voices, Savannah Kelly, to discuss her special ornaments and yearly tradition.
See the full video below.
by: Tyler Nicole, DeAmber Lowe
Posted:
Updated:
by: Tyler Nicole, DeAmber Lowe
Posted:
Updated:
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- News 3 Tyler Nicole sits down with the owner of Holodah Voices, Savannah Kelly, to discuss her special ornaments and yearly tradition.
See the full video below.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now