Tybee rental company pledges to help Girl Scouts keep trip to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local rental company is stepping up to help Troop 17922 save their trip to the home of the Girl Scouts.

Their visit from Minnesota to Savannah has been in the works since 2017, but right after they booked flights and lodging, the pandemic hit.

Then, ahead of their rescheduled visit in June, they hit yet another roadblock.

“We have nowhere to stay,” said Troop Leader Nanette Canonico.

Suddenly, tours of the Tybee Lighthouse, Leopold’s Ice Cream and the birthplace of Girl Scout’s founder, Juliette Low, were in doubt.

The condo they booked had been sold during the pandemic, and the new owner said they weren’t told about the troop’s reservation, so they rented it out.

Cononico got the news on Saturday.

“My co-leader and I continued spending the entire day searching every property rental website, Vrbo, Airbnb — anything that would possibly fit in the budget,” she said.

But with only $2,500 to spend on lodging and strict guidelines from the Girl Scouts, the options were slim to none.

“The entire trip is funded on cookie money,” Canico explained. “Just these four girls combined since 2017 have sold 11,730 boxes of cookies.”

That money already paid for non-refundable flights and local tours.

The troop turned to WSAV News 3 for help in hopes the Hostess City would live up to its name.

Just before the story aired, the group got some good news.

The company, Tybee Vacation Rentals, has pledged to provide a condo big enough for the whole troop at a much-discounted rate they can afford.