TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Post Theater has a nostalgic holiday experience on the ho-ho-horizon next week — The 1940s Holiday Radio Show!

According to the local theater, this isn’t your typical Christmas production — no, this is a journey back in time when warm, charismatic voices filled the airwaves with comfort as the battle raged on during World War II.

You’ll get to enjoy not only familiar personalities of the past, but also music, comedy and 40s commercials sure to bring back memories. Take a trip down “Radio Memory Lane” and recall the “Golden Age of Radio” with your favorite loved ones next week. Relive the magic of a 1940’s Holiday Radio Variety Show with the iconic “Verdis Variety Cavalcade,” as it may have been performed during the dramatic “War Years.”

You may even notice some familiar characters included in the production like your favorite WSAV News 3 anchors, Corey Howard, Ben Senger and Edward Moody!

The 1940s Holiday Radio Show will take place Dec.14, 15, & 16 at the Tybee Post Theatre, starting at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 for General Admission, and for 17 & under, it is $15. There are also VIP Tables available for $45. For more information on tickets and the event, call 912-474-4790 or check out tickets online here.