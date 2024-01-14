TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) — In honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, Tybee MLK Human Rights Program hosted its ‘Parade in Place’ Saturday afternoon.

The event was held at the Tybee Post Theater grounds. News 3 spoke with Julia Pearce, co-founder and provost of the program.

“We honor Dr. King for his humanitarian rights, equality, and understanding that we are all one community,” Pearce said. “There’s only one race and that’s the human race.”

It’s the organization’s 11th year celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. and being a part of the Tybee community.

“We’re meeting here, and this is where the parade is going to start,” Pearce said. “Then at 3:00 the parade parades right inside this building here because we have a program. This is called, ‘Parade in Place’. For the past 10 years, we’ve been doing one that we’ve proceeded down the road, but we have linked with the one in Savannah.”

Chatham County Superior Court Judge, Tammy Stokes, was this year’s grand marshal leading the group to a recognition ceremony.

“We’re going to cover people who’ve made our community different,” Pearce continued. “We’re going to honor Walter Parker who was mayor of Tybee for 16 years. We’re going to give him an award posthumously because he died last September. We have a young man who just exudes community. His name is Jeremy Altman. He will be here to receive the community horizon.”

To Pearce, celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday brings the community together from all walks of life.

“…be thankful that we live in a country where we can all come together over something,” she said. “We can come together over this.”