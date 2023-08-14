SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island Farmer’s and Artisans Market has been working through one of the hottest seasons so far but that’s not stopping them.

Tybee Island is the place to be for many tourists, but the farmer’s and artisan’s market is one special place that’s meant for all.

“There are a lot of businesses on Tybee that are catered more for tourists and some that are probably catered more toward locals. I like to think we’re the perfect hybrid,” Johnson said.

Stephen Johnson, the organizer of the Tybee market says this is the place to find the next new thing with dozens of vendors all from the coastal empire trying to grow their businesses.

“If you wanna buy local or definitely regional, you wanna buy here at the tybee island farmer’s and artisan’s market,” said Johnson.

“It’s just a great way for vendors to meet their customers and for us, it’s always just a pleasure to come out because we know they’re gonna be here and they’re consistent,” Fickle told News 3.

Stacey Fickle says she comes just about every Monday that she can.

“These are friendly people,” she added.

Walking around she runs into neighbors pretty often and she says they’re always willing to point someone in the direction of things to do around town.

“I consider Tybee my home. I love it. Hopefully, one day to retire here for good.”

The market is open every Monday on the island from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. They’ll keep things rolling until it gets cold in November.