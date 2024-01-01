TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Thousands of people kicked off their new year by jumping into the cold waters off Tybee Island.

After a long night of New Year celebrations, a lot of people probably slept in tonight, but that didn’t stop thousands of people from showing up to Tybee’s Annual Polar Plunge.

The Hammill and Poole family comes from Charlotte every year to take part in the annual costume contest and, of course, the Polar Plunge that follows it.

They told News 3 that being around such a positive, family-oriented event is the perfect way to start the new year.

“The reason we come back is for the community,” Polar Plunge participant Ed Hammill explained. “Seeing everybody chatting, hanging out with each other, it really is just a great way to start the new year.”

The event starts with a costume contest. Families came dressed in their most extravagant costumes in hopes of winning the judges over. While things got competitive, participants say their favorite part is immersing themselves in the community.

Laura Glenn, another Polar Plunge participant, said, “It’s one of the best places you can come to get to know your neighbors. You can’t ask for a better way to get the year started.”

Once it reached noon, it was time for the Polar Plunge.

The sun was out so the participants did get spared a bit, but the water was still a chilly 57 degrees. One participant said she likes to travel for New Year and so far, her time on Tybee was more enjoyable than any other trip.

“I’ve been to New York and I had more fun in Tybee,” Serena Angles, a Polar Plunge enthusiast told News 3.

After the polar plunge, everybody dried up and gathered under the pier to enjoy live music and good food.