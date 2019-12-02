Tybee Island Marine Science Center hosts 2nd Annual Whale Week

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) – Tybee Island Marine Science Center helps host the 2nd Annual Whale Week starting Wednesday to raise awareness for the North Atlantic Right Whale (NARW).

According to organizers, Whale Week is a grassroots effort that aims to bring together the Savannah community to support awareness of the plight of the North Atlantic Right Whale.

The week includes a variety of educational events to learn about the NARW and the environmental factors affecting the NARW.

The NARW is Georgia’s state marine mammal.

Organizers say Whale Week is family friendly and all community members are invited.

A list of Whale Week’s upcoming events can be found below:

Family Night with Tybee Island Maritime Academy

When: Wednesday, December 4th, 2019

Location: Tybee Island Maritime Academy

Time: 5:30pm

NARW focused projects will be created by the students at the Tybee Island Maritime Academy and will be shared with friends and family. The Tybee Island Marine Science Center will also participate by displaying artifacts and whale calf replicas.

Friends & Family Night with Loop-it-Up

When: Thursday, December 5th, 2019

Location: Juliette Low Elementary

Time: 5-7pm

Loop-it-Up will design STEAM curriculum focused on the NARW that will be implemented in several local schools for Whale Week. The Tybee Island Marine Science Center will also participate by displaying artifacts and whale calf replicas.

Savannah Arts Academy hosts Film Truth Productions

When: Friday, December 6th, 2019

Location: Savannah Arts Academy

Time: 9:30 am

Savannah Arts Academy will be hosting Film Truth Productions for a special screening of “Follow the Journey” along with a Q&A for their film students.

First Friday at Sulfur Studios

When: Friday, December 6th, 2019

Location: Sulfur Studios

Time: 6-8:30pm

Come out for some holiday shopping of Right Whale themed gifts made by local artists.

“Whale Alert!” Book Reading with author Angela Kakabeeke

When: Saturday, December 7th, 2019

Location: Tybee Island Marine Science Center

Time: 3 – 5pm

Join us at Tybee Island Marine Science Center for a special reading of “Whale Alert! Tybee Craddock and the Endangered Right Whale” by author Angela Kakabeeke.

Thunderbolt Holiday Boat Parade

When: Saturday, December 7th, 2019

Time: 5 – 8pm

Location: Thomson Park, River Drive Thunderbolt

A holiday parade with a coastal twist! Take a picture with Smoke the Right Whale and talk with local groups about Georgia’s official state marine mammal during this festive event!

“Follow The Journey of the North Atlantic Right Whale” Movie Preview & Community Conversation

When: Sunday, December 8th, 2019

Time: 3 – 5pm

Location: Tybee Post Theater

Award winning filmmakers Liz Witham and Ken Wentworth are currently producing a documentary about the endangered North Atlantic right whale. Get a preview of show select scenes and talk about what it was like to work with the leading scientists as they followed 7 calves over 2,000 miles for one year, from their calving grounds in Florida and Georgia to the Canadian Maritimes.

For more information and event scheduling or how to get involved visit https://whaleweek.org/home.

