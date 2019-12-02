Tybee Island Marine Science Center hosts 2nd Annual Whale Week

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) – Tybee Island Marine Science Center helps host the 2nd Annual Whale Week starting Wednesday to raise awareness for the North Atlantic Right Whale (NARW).
According to organizers, Whale Week is a grassroots effort that aims to bring together the Savannah community to support awareness of the plight of the North Atlantic Right Whale.
The week includes a variety of educational events to learn about the NARW and the environmental factors affecting the NARW.
The NARW is Georgia’s state marine mammal.
Organizers say Whale Week is family friendly and all community members are invited.
A list of Whale Week’s upcoming events can be found below:
Family Night with Tybee Island Maritime Academy
- When: Wednesday, December 4th, 2019
- Location: Tybee Island Maritime Academy
- Time: 5:30pm
- NARW focused projects will be created by the students at the Tybee Island Maritime Academy and will be shared with friends and family. The Tybee Island Marine Science Center will also participate by displaying artifacts and whale calf replicas.
Friends & Family Night with Loop-it-Up
- When: Thursday, December 5th, 2019
- Location: Juliette Low Elementary
- Time: 5-7pm
- Loop-it-Up will design STEAM curriculum focused on the NARW that will be implemented in several local schools for Whale Week. The Tybee Island Marine Science Center will also participate by displaying artifacts and whale calf replicas.
Savannah Arts Academy hosts Film Truth Productions
- When: Friday, December 6th, 2019
- Location: Savannah Arts Academy
- Time: 9:30 am
- Savannah Arts Academy will be hosting Film Truth Productions for a special screening of “Follow the Journey” along with a Q&A for their film students.
First Friday at Sulfur Studios
- When: Friday, December 6th, 2019
- Location: Sulfur Studios
- Time: 6-8:30pm
- Come out for some holiday shopping of Right Whale themed gifts made by local artists.
“Whale Alert!” Book Reading with author Angela Kakabeeke
- When: Saturday, December 7th, 2019
- Location: Tybee Island Marine Science Center
- Time: 3 – 5pm
- Join us at Tybee Island Marine Science Center for a special reading of “Whale Alert! Tybee Craddock and the Endangered Right Whale” by author Angela Kakabeeke.
Thunderbolt Holiday Boat Parade
- When: Saturday, December 7th, 2019
- Time: 5 – 8pm
- Location: Thomson Park, River Drive Thunderbolt
- A holiday parade with a coastal twist! Take a picture with Smoke the Right Whale and talk with local groups about Georgia’s official state marine mammal during this festive event!
“Follow The Journey of the North Atlantic Right Whale” Movie Preview & Community Conversation
- When: Sunday, December 8th, 2019
- Time: 3 – 5pm
- Location: Tybee Post Theater
- Award winning filmmakers Liz Witham and Ken Wentworth are currently producing a documentary about the endangered North Atlantic right whale. Get a preview of show select scenes and talk about what it was like to work with the leading scientists as they followed 7 calves over 2,000 miles for one year, from their calving grounds in Florida and Georgia to the Canadian Maritimes.
For more information and event scheduling or how to get involved visit https://whaleweek.org/home.