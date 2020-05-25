Tybee Island Fire, lifeguards participate in ‘Murph Challenge’ to honor fallen Navy SEAL

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of the Tybee Island Fire staff and Tybee Island lifeguards participated in the “Murph Challenge” workout Monday morning.

They joined people across the world in doing the workout held every Memorial Day in honor of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy. Murphy was 29 years old when he was killed in Afghanistan on June 8, 2005.

The “Murph” workout is a CrossFit-style workout done for time, while wearing a 20 pound vest or body armor. The full workout, in order, is below.

One mile run

100 pull-ups

200 push-ups

300 squats

One mile run

The Tybee Island Fire and lifeguard participants modified the workout to be done on the beach. Their modified workout is listed below.

One mile run

100 push-ups

200 sit-ups

300 squats

One long swim

“Thank you to all the families that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” Tybee Island Lifeguards wrote on Facebook.

The Murph Challenge is the official annual fundraiser of the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation. Since 2014, the Murph Challenge has raised over $1 million for the foundation.

Participants register online, complete the workout, and submit their time to compare their achievement with other participants worldwide. The top five men and women are recognized each year.

“The Murph Challenge is more than just a workout. It is a tradition that helps push us, humble us, and allows us the opportunity to dedicate a bit of pain and sweat to honor, LT. Michael P. Murphy, a man who sacrificed everything he had for our freedom,” the Murph Challenge said on the foundation’s website.