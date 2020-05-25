Tybee Island Fire, lifeguards participate in ‘Murph Challenge’ to honor fallen Navy SEAL

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Members of the Tybee Island Fire staff and Tybee Island lifeguards participated in the “Murph Challenge” workout Monday morning.

They joined people across the world in doing the workout held every Memorial Day in honor of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy. Murphy was 29 years old when he was killed in Afghanistan on June 8, 2005.

The “Murph” workout is a CrossFit-style workout done for time, while wearing a 20 pound vest or body armor. The full workout, in order, is below.

  • One mile run
  • 100 pull-ups
  • 200 push-ups
  • 300 squats
  • One mile run

The Tybee Island Fire and lifeguard participants modified the workout to be done on the beach. Their modified workout is listed below.

  • One mile run
  • 100 push-ups
  • 200 sit-ups
  • 300 squats
  • One long swim

“Thank you to all the families that have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom,” Tybee Island Lifeguards wrote on Facebook.

The Murph Challenge is the official annual fundraiser of the LT. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation. Since 2014, the Murph Challenge has raised over $1 million for the foundation.

Participants register online, complete the workout, and submit their time to compare their achievement with other participants worldwide. The top five men and women are recognized each year.

“The Murph Challenge is more than just a workout. It is a tradition that helps push us, humble us, and allows us the opportunity to dedicate a bit of pain and sweat to honor, LT. Michael P. Murphy, a man who sacrificed everything he had for our freedom,” the Murph Challenge said on the foundation’s website.

Happy Angel Birthday to LT. Michael P. Murphy. __ LT. Michael P. Murphy, fondly referred to by friends and family as “Murph,” was born May 7, 1976 in Smithtown, N.Y. and grew up in the town of Patchogue on Long Island. __ Murph attended Penn State University, where he was an exceptional all-around athlete and student, excelling at ice hockey and graduating with honors. He was an avid reader; his reading tastes ranged from the Greek historian Herodotus to Tolstoy’s “War and Peace.” Murphy’s favorite book was Steven Pressfield’s “Gates of Fire,” about the Spartan stand at Thermopylae. In 1998, he graduated with a pair of Bachelor of Arts degrees from Penn State — in political science and psychology. __ Following graduation, Murph was accepted to several law schools, but instead he changed course.  Slightly built at 5 feet 10 inches, Murph decided to attend SEAL mentoring sessions at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point with his sights on becoming a U.S. Navy SEAL. He succeeded. __ On June 28, 2005, Murph was the officer-in-charge of a four-man SEAL element in support of Operation Red Wing. Shortly after inserting into the objective area, the SEALs were spotted by three goat herders who were initially detained and then released. It is believed the goat herders immediately reported the SEALs’ presence to Taliban fighters. __ A fierce gun battle ensued on the steep face of the mountain between the SEALs and a much larger enemy force. Despite the intensity of the firefight and suffering grave gunshot wounds himself, Murph is credited with risking his own life to save the lives of his teammates. __ By his undaunted courage, intrepid fighting spirit and inspirational devotion to his men in the face of certain death, Murph was able to relay the position of his unit, an act that ultimately led to the rescue of Marcus Luttrell and the recovery of the remains of the three who were killed in the battle. __ Happy Angel Birthday, Murph. You are deeply missed by many and you will never be forgotten, Brother. 🔱 #LLTB

