200 Club holds Boston butt fundraiser for fallen heroes ahead of July 4 weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The 200 Club of the Coastal Empire is holding its semi-annual Boston Butt fundraiser sale to benefit the families of fallen first responders.

Placed orders will be available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 2, at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Complex at 1050 Carl Griffin Dr. in Savannah.

Delicious, fully cooked 5-pound Boston butts cost $30 each and are said to be expertly smoked by the best pitmasters in the area. Orders of 10 or more can be delivered upon request.

All the proceeds from this event go to support the work of the 200 Club, which has given over $3.5 million to support local families of fallen and critically injured first responders.

“The Boston butt sale is an event that our supporters have come to look forward to every time it rolls around. We are thankful for the traffic that this event brings in, helping us continue to provide for our fallen heroes’ families,” said 200 Club President Mark Dana.

“We want to say a huge thank you to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office for hosting our pick-up each year,” Dana added. “We hope that local residents continue to support our mission by donating and purchasing a Boston butt to enjoy on Fourth of July weekend.”

To place an order, visit twohundredclub.org. To pay by cash or check, contact Liesl Tanner at 912-721-4418. All donations are tax-deductible and directly support the communities’ heroes.