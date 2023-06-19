SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One dozen Chatham County teens created “Who is Savannah,” a documentary that celebrates the Hostess City.

“Savannah is a peach robbed of its core,” the documentary starts. “A city kind to everyone, even if they don’t deserve it, because hostesses are always nice.”

Block by Block is a high school afterschool program through the Deep Center that aims to amplify student voices through a variety of art forms. Between visual art and writing, teens choose their own adventures.

“I would say what sets the program apart is that the young people have just as much of a say in the direction of the program as we do,” said Ka’Dia Dhatnubia.

The poem that is read throughout the two-minute documentary is a medley of all of the student poems written about Savannah during their writing workshops.

As many of the students are seniors in high school, it captures the conflict about leaving the nest to see the world.

“The young people took to it like fish to water,” said Dhatnubia. “They were excited about how hands-on they got to be in this process.”

Documentary equipment and film expertise came from a partnership with DOC Savannah, a group of local filmmakers who worked alongside the students. Everything shown in the documentary was filmed and put together by students.

“The way they listen to each other, the way they encourage each other is really encouraging to me,” said Dhatnubia

Beyond just high school, Ka’dia Dhatnubia told WSAV she’s written several letters of recommendation for students, and she often points them towards scholarships and information they may need to be successful after leaving the program.

Now that the school year is over, Deep Center is offering drop-in programs at the Broadstreet YMCA every Monday, Wednesday and Friday where those aged 13-19 can hang out and learn a variety of different skills.

To watch the full documentary, click here.



