Tunnel to Towers pays off mortgage on family home of fallen Long County Deputy

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Sunday that it has paid off the mortgage on the family home of fallen Long County Deputy Sheldon Whiteman in full.

The mortgage is payed off six months after the family was accepted into the Fallen First Responder Home Program.

Deputy Whiteman died in the line of duty when his patrol car crashed during a vehicle pursuit on Jan. 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Alisa-Ann, and their three sons, A’ron, Arion, and Shiloh.

This is the fourth home in the Tunnel to Towers’ second annual Season of Hope. Each year, it will deliver 36 mortgage-free homes between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.

“I’ve stayed so faithful to God, and trusted Him for His continuous provision. I know His love and His favor is upon my family, even as He holds my warrior in His arms. I thank God for your blessings in our life,” Alisa-Ann said upon receiving the news.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home Program, created in 2015, pays off mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty who leave behind young children. The Foundation’s goal is to ensure stability and security to families facing sudden tragic loss.

Earlier this month, Tunnel to Towers says it paid off the mortgage on the home of slain Smyrna Police Officer Christopher Ewing, and provided a mortgage-free smart home to U.S. Army Captain Dan Berschinski in Atlanta.

In 2019, the Foundation paid off the mortgage on the home of slain Savannah Police Sergeant Kelvin Ansari and provided a mortgage-free home in Bloomingdale to Gold Star widow Katie Celiz, who lost her husband, Army SFC Christopher Celiz, in 2018.

To learn more and donate to Tunnel to Towers, click here.