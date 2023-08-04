POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Trulieve cannabis dispensary is hosting a patient certification event this weekend in Pooler.

We spoke to Trulieve staff members who were certifying patients at the dispensary. They broke down the benefits as well as the qualifying factors for the card. We also learned what you can to get signed up.

Dr. Krishna Doniparthi explained, “It feels great, it’s a win-win situation. Patients are looking to avoid medications if it’s habit-forming or addictive. To know that they can choose something else that is not habit forming or addictive is of great importance to the patient.”

We also spoke to one of Trulieve’s Georgia community educators

She travels to dispensaries around the state and informs patients about the potential benefits of cannabis.

She says in some cases, cannabis can serve as a much healthier alternative to opioids.

“Medical cannabis has an incredibly natural interaction with the body,” Celeste Barney, Community Educator for Trulieve said. “It’s very different from opioids. Typically we see a patient decrease opioid use by 40% to 60% annually from using medical cannabis.”

There are 17 qualifying conditions to get approved for the card.

Some of these conditions include cancer, multiple sclerosis, seizure disorders and Parkinson’s.

She’s worked with the company for four years, she says she’s had a unique first-hand experience of the benefits of cannabis.

Barney said, “When they first come in and are in wheelchairs or with their caregiver. You can tell their quality of life is different. 6 months later you run into these patients and it’s like the life is back in their eyes. They’re sleeping well their moods enhanced, the pains diminished…”

Barney also laid out the steps necessary to find out if you are a qualifying patient.

“Patients are able to log onto Trulieve.com can go to the events page and make an appointment… Patients can go to the Department of Health to pick up their card which will allow them to purchase with us.”

These certification events are monthly so if you aren’t able to attend this weekend, there will be an opportunity in September.