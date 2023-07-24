SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hotel occupancy rates in Savannah show a bit of a lull in the industry right now, but overall the tourism economy could outperform last year’s record levels.

The president of Visit Savannah and the owner of Ardsley Station explained further what this means for their businesses. They helped us understand what’s behind this growth, as well as what makes Savannah so unique.

One of the most important measurements we use is what the occupancy rates are for the hotels in the area, said the president of Visit Savannah, Joe Marinelli.

Although 2022 was Savannah’s strongest year for hotel occupancy rates, Marinelli says this year’s numbers are actually out-performing last year.

Last year, Savannah’s hotels had a 70% occupancy level. This year, it is 73% so far.

Savannah is known as the hostess city and, fittingly, the hospitality industry is booming.

Tyler Kopkas, the owner of Ardsley Station, a restaurant in the Starland District says this reputation is well deserved.

“I think a lot of it has to do with the historic things that exist in the town, but also the growing food and beverage scene and other organizations that enhance the culture of the neighborhood,” Kopkas explained.

While things are trending upward overall, there are some times of the year when things slow down a bit.

Kopkas told News 3, “Things speed up in fall and spring, but they slow down around this time of the year.”

Kopkas says that while it is encouraging to be a business owner in a booming city, he has to remain attentive to the details that make Savannah a tourist attraction in the first place.

“Making sure that when somebody walks through our doors and has an authentic and engaging experience.”

Although Savannah may be in a slow period for tourism, statistics show things will pick back up again once this super hot weather goes away.