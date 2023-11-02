STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The owner of TMT Farms tells News 3 they’ll open up their annual Christmas lights drive-thru this December after all.

Roy Thompson told us in September they’d be shutting it down for 2023 as a lot of work goes into the holiday tradition that’s been running for over 20 years.

Now, he says they’ve changed their minds.

Their farm will be decorated and open to the public starting on Dec. 9, running through Christmas Day and into Dec. 26.

Thompson told us he’s a big fan of Christmas, and stopping the tradition after so long would be like stopping Christmas.

It will stay free to the public. Visitors are asked to bring food donations, but they are not required.