Tiny House Project receives $50,000 grant for Phase 2 construction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH) has received a $50,000 grant to put towards the construction of Phase 2 of the Tiny House Project.

The grant was donated by Don and Cindy Waters of the Waters Foundation Fund at the Savannah Community Foundation.

CSAH broke ground on Phase 2 of the community, called the Cove at Dundee, on Oct. 16 and infrastructure installation is currently underway. Phase 2 will provide 24 more full furnished homes for homeless veterans, along with another clubhouse. It is expected to be complete by July 2021.

New residents will have access to all supportive services available to residents of Phase 1.

“Don and Cindy Waters’ commitment to the strategic advancement of our community cannot be overstated, and we are truly fortunate that the Tiny House Project fits within their vision for a better Savannah. Their generous gift will help to improve the lives of veterans for years to come,” Cindy Kelley, CSAH Executive Director said.

Don and Cindy Waters have given back to the community in many ways, including work with the Waters College of Health Professions, Savannah Classical Academy, and the Georgia Historical Society. The two say they are happy to help CSAH.

“We are pleased to support this program for our country’s veterans and the positive effect it has on their lives, as well as on the surrounding community,” said Don Waters. “We look forward to the successful completion of Phase 2 of this important project and hope others will help make this a reality.”

Of the approximately 675 chronically homeless individuals in Chatham County, CSAH says nearly 300 of them are United States military veterans. The Tiny House Project is the state of Georgia’s first effort dedicated to reducing veteran homelessness by providing a community of permanent, affordable tiny homes.

To donate or for more information, visit tinyhousesavannah.org or call 912-644-7945.