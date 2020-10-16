Tiny House Project breaks ground on Phase 2

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless (CSAH) announced Friday that it has broken ground on Phase 2 of the Tiny House Project.

Phase 2 of the community, called the Cove at Dundee, will provide fully furnished homes for 24 more veterans, and another clubhouse. Residents will have access to the same wide range of supportive services available to the residents of Phase 1.

CSAH anticipates that Phase 2 will be completed by July 4, 2021. It is projected to cost $1.2 million. To date, CSAH says approximately $400,000 in cash and pledges have been raised to support Phase 2.

This amount is enough to cover the infrastructure, and CSAH is now asking the community for help in funding the remaining $800,000 needed for construction.

“Although a major gift would greatly help to complete this project on time, we welcome donations of all amounts,” said CSAH Executive Director Cindy Kelley. “We are committed to completing this project on time, and with Joe Marchese heading the construction team, everything is in place to move forward quickly,” she added.

When first announced by the CSAH in 2017, the $2.6 million endeavor was unprecedented in the state of Georgia. Of the total needed to fund the entire project, $1.8 million has been raised, including donations of cash and in-kind support from more than 500 individuals, businesses, and charitable foundations.

Phase 1 was completed in the fall of 2019 at a cost of $1.4 million and currently houses 23 formerly homeless United States military veterans.

Of the approximately 675 chronically homeless individuals in Chatham County, CSAH says over 200 of them are United States military veterans.

The Tiny House Project was created in 2017 and is the state of Georgia’s first effort dedicated to reducing veteran homelessness by providing a community of permanent, affordable tiny homes. The community includes all utilities, a tiny medical clinic, and a clubhouse.

Residents have access to support staff and case managers, employment search assistance, skill-building workshops, and nutrition and health training, all with an emphasis on building self-sufficiency. All residents of the Cove at Dundee pay rent and are expected to meet their daily needs with their income.

To donate or for more information, visit tinyhousesavannah.org or call 912-644-7945.