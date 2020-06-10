Tiny Home Project announces plans for phase 2 of construction

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Authority for the Homeless is moving forward with fundraising for phase 2 of The Cove at Dundee.

The project works to help house the city’s homeless veterans. To date, $340,000 in cash and pledges has been raised of the $1.2 million needed to cover construction costs. Executive Director of the Savannah Homeless Authority Cindy Kelley says the project is now more important than ever.

“It’s really important because the longer our veterans live on the streets, the sicker they become, and living on the street is bad for their overall health,” Kelley said. “With the economy continuing to get worse, more homeless veterans will fill the streets.”

The project is the first of its kind in Georgia. So far, it’s helped veterans in more ways than one.

“I’m not stressing about what I’m going to eat, where I’m going to sleep, or how I’m going to take care of myself. It’s like a normal life and it feels real good,” Tiny House owner and veteran, Kenneth McNeal said. “I wish they could build 124 more because the experience I’ve had is one I can only imagine many others can experience. It’s great.”

Phase 2 will include 24 more homes and an additional club house. The initial groundbreaking and construction of the homes are scheduled to begin in Fall 2020.

If you’d like to make a donation to the homeless authority, you can call 912-644-7945.