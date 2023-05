SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — They have been transforming lives, one teen, one lady, and one community at a time.

In fact, that’s been the story since 1964 for Top Ladies Of Distinction, Incorporated.

This amazing organization stretches nationwide including here in Effingham County and Savannah.

Two members of the Effingham chapter are joining us for a conversation.

We sat down with Adrienne Boner, National Area Iv Director, And Michelle Drayton, Chapter President, to learn more.