Tina Tyus-Shaw receives Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s highest service award has been given to WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw.

This week, Rep. Carl Gilliard presented Tyus-Shaw with the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, recognizing those who have given stellar service to our state.

Tyus-Shaw has worked 33 years in TV news, leading initiatives like Buddy Check 3 to promote breast health.

“This award means the world to me,” she said. “It has been an honor to be a public servant to my state, and I want to thank you, the people of Georgia, as well as the owners and management of WSAV, for allowing me this platform to empower Georgians with information daily that enhances their quality of life.”

The award from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reads: