SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some people have lived in Savannah for years but haven’t taken advantage of some of the activities in the city.

WSAV’S Tina Tyus-Shaw got the chance to take a closer look at the Georgia Queen and speak with the owner.

The vessel can hold over 1,000 people, but how many of those people are actually local?

Learn more by watching the video above.