SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The “Women Who Lead” symposium hosted their event on Saturday, and 250 women were in attendance.

Today’s event included mastermind labs on entrepreneurship, health and wellness, and innovation and technology to prepare the next generation of leaders.

The symposium’s purpose is to move women forward, and women were able to lean in with the “Creative Exchange Network” for awareness, empowerment, and engagement.

WSAV’s very own Tina Tyus-Shaw was a part of the “She Builds Fireside Chat”, alongside Savannah-Chatham County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Denise Watts.

Dozens of women from across Georgia were honored for their accomplishments, including Tina.

The organizer of the women’s event spoke about why our friend and colleague is a stand-out woman when it comes to leading with excellence.

“We couldn’t think of anyone better who has led with so much grace,” said Robert Gould, RG Media Affiliates CEO. “Not just class, but really seeing the inside of our families daily. And so, to not honor you is not honoring the pulse of our community. And so, we appreciate you.”

Each woman left today’s event with valuable lessons on how to take their personal and professional lives to a new level.

Women Who Lead was sponsored by “RG Media Affiliates.”