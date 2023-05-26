SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tickets are now available for the fifth annual Jazz Benefit Concert sponsored by The Martin de Porres Society and Congregation Mickve Israel.

Dr. George and Mrs. Yolanda Negron will introduce Mr. Teddy Adams & Sextet featuring Ms. Huxsie Scott.

The concert is slated for 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at Congregation Mickve Israel (20 East Gordon Street).

Tickets are available at $45 for adults and $15 for youth, though prices increase by $10 for adults and $5 for youth after June 9.

Purchase your tickets at one of the following locations: