Tickets on sale for 5th annual Savannah Sisterhood Symposium

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Organizers are gearing up for the 5th annual Savannah Sisterhood Symposium.

This year offers a mimosa brunch with motivational speakers and an award ceremony. The event will honor six leaders who have gone above and beyond to serve their community.

The brunch is set for Sunday, Nov. 7, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Staybridge Suites (1 Clyde E Martin Drive).

WSAV’s own Kim Gusby will be your host for the event.

Tickets are on sale now, benefitting Blessings in a Bookbag, a local nonprofit fighting food insecurity.