SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The American Heart Association’s (AHA) annual Savannah Go Red for Women Luncheon returns this April at the Savannah Country Club.

The event supports the organization’s Go Red for Women initiative raising awareness for the leading cause of death for women — cardiovascular disease and stroke.

The event will kick off with a reception and silent auction at 11 a.m. on April 21 followed by a lunch where attendees will hear inspiring survivor stories. As always, the luncheon will feature a fashion show with local celebrity models.

WSAV is hosting a livestream on Wednesday at 3 p.m. with the AHA Southern Coast to unveil some of the Go Red auction items and talk about the valuable work they do. You can watch live right here on this page or take part in the discussion on our Facebook page.

“Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming more women’s lives than all forms of cancer combined. Women experience unique stages through their lives which affect both overall health and cardiovascular health, including pregnancy, menopause, and motherhood,” stated Development Director Royceann Friedman. “Go Red for Women empowers and inspires women to take charge of their heart health, and we are excited to have Savannah be part of this incredible movement committed to improving the health of our communities.”

Go Red for Women focuses on preventing heart disease and strokes, sharing stories of people impacted by cardiovascular disease and raising critically-needed funds to save lives.

To purchase tickets to the luncheon, visit the AHA Southern Coast website here.