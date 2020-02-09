Tickets now on sale for 24th annual Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC (WSAV) – Tickets are now on sale for the 24th annual Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration.

NIBCAA, South Carolina’s Gullah Cultural Ambassador, will present the festival throughout the month of February to showcase the spirit and significance of Gullah culture.

The Gullah Market will be held on Feb. 15 and 16 at the Historic Honey Horn. The market will feature music, dance, art, crafts, food and more. There will be children’s events along with a variety of musical performances. Entertainment will include African dance ensembles, storytellers, Voices of El Shaddai and Keyla Richardson of BET’s Sunday Best.

The longest running event of the celebration is the Arts Ob We People art exhibit and sale. Local artist invite the community to experience Gullah culture all month long at the Art League Gallery at the Coastal Carolina Art Center.

All month long, several other cultural programs will be held including the Gullah Heritage Music Series, Paint and Sip, Ol’ Fashion Gullah Breakfast, Taste of Gullah and many more.

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw will be emceeing during the Gullah Market on Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Event organizers recommend purchasing tickets for all events in advance. Click HERE to purchase.

Below is a full schedule of events for the 24th Annual Hilton Head Island Gullah Celebration.

For more information, call 843-255-7303.