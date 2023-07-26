THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) – The Town of Thunderbolt is hosting Sustainability Friday.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 3236 Russell Street across from the Thunderbolt Senior Center.

Sustainability Friday aims to show the local community how the town is actively making a difference.

Guests who are planning to attend are asked to bring glass and food scraps to recycle.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about the benefits of composting, recycling, planting trees, and more.

This event is open to the public, and more information can be found on their Facebook page linked here.