THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) — Thunderbolt leaders are looking to increase community engagement, spending $50,000 annually to host activities.

With around 2,600 people, Thunderbolt’s town administrator, Robert Milie II, said it’s time for a change. Specifically, a change that will allow residents to enjoy activities in town.

Milie told us the goal is to eliminate travel outside city limits just for entertainment.

“Mayor and council have definitely put a priority on community involvement and a lot of that community involvement is going to come through community pride and community action,” He said.

It starts as soon as next year, 2024. Milie told News 3 what residents should be looking forward to.

“Maybe some areas in the community that are less involved and we’re going to go to them,” he continues. “Kind of just close the street and do for a couple of streets in that area. Do a little resident appreciation event. Maybe some barbecue and stuff like that.”

We asked James Stewart, a four-year Thunderbolt resident, about his thoughts on the new plan.

“I think that would be a good idea. other than the local restaurants, which are excellent, there’s not a lot to do here,” Stewart said. “But a few more outdoor activities.. throw in a little barbecue…that’ll be great.”

It will cost $50,000 annually to host these events, Milie said.

“We’ve partnered with an event coordinator, Simply Savannah Marketing, who also does sponsorships and fundraising opportunities for the events to ensure that the taxpayers for a party or an event”

Locals can also look forward to the Blessing of the Fleet, more movie nights for the children and concert series.