THUNDERBOLT, Ga. (WSAV) — Thunderbolt was built on shrimping, but an influx of imported shrimp is forcing city leaders to take action.

Mayor Dana Williams signed a resolution tonight to make sure a longstanding tradition in coastal regions here at home and across the country is not killed.

Members of the Georgia Commercial Fisherman Association watched as Mayor Williams spoke on the need for economic protection from shrimp dumping.

“They hold the shrimp, and then they dump them on the market with the intent purpose to harm the American fishing industry…and try to run the people out of business or competition out of business. That’s the reason why we’re signing this declaration….is to help get emergency disaster relief for our shrimpers so that they can continue to operate and not have to go out of business.”

GCA says all fishermen are in danger from imports. The group applauds Thunderbolt’s support.

“Our men are suffering and are willing to work. These guys get up at 4 o’clock in the morning, They’ll work 12 or 15 hours and love it,” explained Paige Morrison, President of the Georgia Commercial Fisherman Association.

Now, local fishermen are counting on all mayors in Chatham County, and Liberty and Bryan County mayors to sign the proclamation — That will help Governor Brian Kemp declare a statewide resolution for the Georgia shrimp industry.

News 3 also spoke with shrimpers on Sapelo Island who want a Federal Disaster Declaration on fisheries – after they also say an influx of foreign unregulated shrimp has flooded the U.S. market.