Thousands gather for 45th annual Glennville Sweet Onion festival

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Things are finally returning to some normalcy in Tattnall County as thousands converged on Glennville to enjoy the nice weather and the 45th annual Sweet Onion Festival.

“It’s a time for our community to come together, give our folks an opportunity to socialize,” Wayne Dasher, Chairman of Glennville Onion Festival Association said. Dasher said the event usually has 100 floaters in the parade, but this year there were around 60. But Dasher said the crowd size made it seem like things were returning to normal.

Others crowded Barnard Street to watch a parade and do some shopping with vendors who lined the center of the city to sell their items. The annual festival began with a fun run, followed by a parade and entertainment by dance troupes.

Many who attended danced in the streets as floats passed by playing dance tunes.

The event pays homage to the Sweet Vidalia Onion which is grown in Tattnall county and enjoyed worldwide.