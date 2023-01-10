SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department hosted a swearing-in ceremony for Chief Lenny Gunther Tuesday evening.

SPD selected Gunther out of a pool of qualified candidates for the position, ultimately choosing him to serve as the 30th Police Chief for the Savannah Police Department. Gunther had been offered his previous position as interim chief from City Manage Jay Melder. He spent his entire career with the Savannah Police Officer starting as a patrol officer with the force 22 years ago.

“Our community has demanded and deserves a Chief that understands it, loves it, and will do what’s best for it and everyone in it,” Gunther said during his remarks in a speech he delivered during the ceremony.

The new Chief of Police outlined his plan to continue to improve the Savannah Police Department by setting a global standard for community-based policing. Gunther got overwhelmed when talking about his support system—his family.

“To my sons, remember this moment, I have paved the way for you. Like I always tell you, do the right thing—be a leader not a follower and make the right decisions and great things will happen for you,” Gunther stated.

“This is Dad’s legacy,” Gunther said looking into the audience.

Gunther succeeds former Chief of Police Roy Minter who left the department in late July.