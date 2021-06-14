‘There’s still love here’: East Savannah community participates in ‘stop the violence’ walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two and a half years have passed since 23 year old, Stefon Wright, was shot and killed just steps from his home in East Savannah. No arrests have been made, leading to an investigation gone cold.

Sunday morning, children, adults and police officers gathered in the East Savannah community to participate in a commemorative walk with one goal in mind, to put an end to the senseless violence.

“On December 29th, 2018, not even three years ago, my life changed in a blink of an eye on this very street corner we’re standing on today,” said Rasheeda Hunter, organizer of the event.

Rasheeda Hunter was a close friend of Stefon Wright’s, and unfortunately was there when his life was taken from him.

“Stefon Wright, Edward Robinson, Lawrence Bryan. Say their names,” the collective chanted as they made their way through the streets of East Savannah.

District 3 Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan participated in the anti-violence walk. Her son, Lawrence Bryan IV, was also a victim of gun violence. In 2015, his life was taken from him during an armed robbery just miles away from the grounds where Sunday Morning’s walk took place.

“We just want to let this community know that there are young people who are working, who are buying homes, who have families, who have degrees, who have businesses, and they want to see their children live,” said Wilder-Bryan. “When we stand together, we live together. If we don’t fight together, we’re going to die together.”

Rasheeda Hunter wants people to know that Savannah is not a bad place to raise your children and start a family, and hopes to see a change in the community soon. If not for the current generation, then the generations to come.

“It’s still love in our community, we don’t hate each other. It’s love in our community, that’s what it means to me. There’s still love here, and we do care about one another, but something has to change,” pleaded Hunter.

The ‘stop the violence’ walk takes place just two days after a mass shooting occurred inside the Fred Wessels apartment complex just miles down the road, resulting in one man dead and two others in critical condition.

“So many people in East Savannah are losing people. We need solutions, and we need younger people. I’m just prayerful that I want to give this torch to young people, and you can see all these young faces here. They’re our future, our most precious commodity, and any time a young person wants to do something, Alderman Linda Wilder-Bryan is there,” said Wilder-Bryan.

Stefon Wright’s family was present for the awareness walk as well. His father provided an ultimatum for those in the community.

“Ima say this to the world, to the world of young and old. You can work at living or you can work at dying. It’s your choice, and we choose life!”

If you have any information on the death of Stefon Wright or that of the mass shooting that took place in the Fred Wessels apartment complex on Friday night, you are urged to call crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.