SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police therapy dog Goose is competing with dogs across the country to win the First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award and SPD is asking for your help to make the one-year-old pooch top dog.

Unlike your typical police K-9, Goose’s job is to be a “co-pilot in stressful situations” and accompany officers on behavioral health calls. He has been training with Dog Training Relief since he was 8 weeks old and joined the Savannah Police Department in December last year.

If Goose wins the first-ever First Responder Paws Therapy Dog Award he will receive:

Gift Basket From Chewy.com

Over $2,000 in Additional Pet Prizes

Free national publicity, including a feature blog that reaches more than 100,000 people on social media and a press release announcing the news

A “Top Paws Therapy Dog Award” badge for placement on their website or blog in recognition of their status as one of 10 finalists

A donation made in their honor by FHE Health to its partner organization First Responders Pack Foundation, which exists to train more therapy dogs for first responders

To vote for local, good boy and community asset Goose, click or tap here.