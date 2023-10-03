SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Greek Festival returns on Thursday with its excellent mix of Greek food, music and heritage.

The event will be hosted by St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Church at the Hellenic Center located at 14 West Anderson St. in Savannah starting on Thursday, Oct. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Want a head start on the delicious Greek eats? Order lunch ahead of time by clicking or tapping here. You can also view the menu online through the Savannah Greek Festival website. Orders must be placed online and will be carry-out only. You can pick up the meals at the back of St. Paul’s Hellenic Center on W. Henry Ln.

Admission is $5 a day for teens and adults but children under 12 can enjoy the festival for free.

Church tours led by Fr. Tom Guerry will also be available and will be offered during the following dates and times:

October 5 – Thursday 12:30 1:30 6:30 8:00

October 6 – Friday 12:30 1:30 6:30 8:00

October 7 – Saturday 12:30 2:00 3:30 5:00 6:30

Plus, there will be traditional Greek dancing for individuals and families to experience. Catch one of the performances below:

Zoe (Zoh-ee) Adult Troupe

October 5 – Thursday 7:30

October 6 – Friday 7:30

October 7 – Saturday 12:00 3:00 6:00

Ta Pethia (Tah Pee-thee-ah) Children’s Group

October 5 – Thursday 6:00

October 6 – Friday 6:00

October 7 – Saturday 1:30 4:30

Join thousands of people by celebrating the Savannah Greek Festival this week by supporting local businesses and uplifting Greek heritage.