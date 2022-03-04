PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Promised Land Farms in Port Wentworth continues to host a Bring Your Own Bag event for the community.

The farm is offering people to purchase as much collards, mustards, turnips, cabbage and rutabagas they can fit into a bag for $10.

Organizers say the BYOB event will continue until all of the greens in the field are gone.

Organizers say the Promised Land Farms has hosted events for the Port Wentworth community for close to three decades.

The Promised Land Farms is located at 269 Monteith Rd. They are open Monday thru Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Learn more at their Facebook page HERE.