TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — A big honor for the owner of a legendary restaurant on Tybee Island. Jack Flanigan started The Crab Shack 40 years ago and tonight the city solidified his legacy.

Bunny Ware captured this video of Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions making it official tonight at a party in Jack’s honor at the Crab Shack.

Not only is the Crab Shack celebrating 40 years in business it is Jack’s 90th birthday today!

Hundreds of people came out to help him celebrate.

There was live music and tons of food and a roast – from several people who have known Jack for years, including Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher.

Check out photos from the event below: