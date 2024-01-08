POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is giving back to the community in a big way after the American Red Cross announced that the United States is suffering from a national blood shortage.

The museum announced today that they would be holding a blood drive at the end of February in the wake of the shortage.

According to the Red Cross, our communities are experiencing the lowest number of donations in the last 20 years. The national organization asks that communities hold smaller blood drives to encourage friends and family to donate.

This is why the Might Eighth hopes that by joining the battle against the national shortage, the organization can help alleviate the impact of a low supply of lifesaving blood.

The blood drive will take place within the museum’s Colonial Oil Art Gallery located at 175 Bourne Avenue in Pooler on Monday, Jan. 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.