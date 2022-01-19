The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire to offer free mediation training class

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire announced their plans to offer free mediation training for neighbors in the Windsor Forest and Georgetown areas.

The organization says there is no fee for the four-day community mediation class.

The Mediation Center says attendees will learn mediation, deep listening, and de-escalation skills.

Organizers are also looking for people who are willing to put these skills into practice in the Windsor Forest/Georgetown area.

The classes will take place from 9 am-5 pm on January 28-29, and February 4-5 at Mosaic Church.

The Mediation Center asks those interested in taking the class to fill out a form.

Find the form HERE.