The Love & Soul Family Festival entertained over the weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A great big ole love fest went down in Forsyth Park over the weekend in Savannah.

Saturday, the Love & Soul Family Festival returned for a third year.

Sponsored by Care Source, the annual health, wellness, and music festival featured more than thirty national and local performance bands and musical acts.

Community members also enjoyed food trucks, and free health & wellness checks.

The event’s organizers say the event helps combat violence in the community by providing more opportunities for unity.

Proceeds from the event go to support several local community agencies.

WSAV’s Kim Gusby emceed a portion of the event.

