The Housing Authority of Savannah accepting applications for Horace Stillwell Towers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Housing Authority of Savannah (HAS) announced they have opened a waiting list of applicants applying for residency at Horace Stillwell Towers.

HAS says the waiting list will remain open for Horace Stillwell Towers until a maximum of 125 applications have been received.

Stillwell Towers is located at 5100 Waters Avenue and offers one bedroom units to persons 62 years & older and/or persons with disabilities.

All applications will be taken through an online process on the HAS website at https://savannahpha1.tenmast.com/apply/