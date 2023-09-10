SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Greenbriar Children`s Center hosted a community nutrition event called “Playing with Food” on Saturday.

The forum was set up to explore the benefits of healthy eating and wellness in children up to 5 years old.

Our Tina Titus-Shaw served as emcee and spoke to one of the event organizers who says the center’s goal is to educate the community about building healthy habits.

“This is an opportunity for parents and for childcare providers to see how they can play around with different ingredients and fruits and vegetables to prepare nutritious meals for their children,” said Gena Taylor, Executive Director of Greenbriar Children’s Center. “So, that is what we want to do: educate the community.”

The event featured a panel discussion with nutritional and health experts and a Q&A session.

Participants were able to receive vital health screenings and sample a variety of healthy snack options.

Today was the first-ever “Playing with Food” event.

Forsyth Farmers` Market, Georgia Department of Early Care & Learning, and Healthy Savannah also served as co-sponsors of this event.